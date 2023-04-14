 Spiti residents pin hopes on Sukhu’s two-day visit to Kaza : The Tribune India

Expect announcement about a new degree college

MLA Ravi Thakur reviews preparations being made for the Himachal Day function at Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 13

The residents of Spiti valley are hopeful that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will announce a Government Degree College at Kaza to provide higher education to the students of remote Spiti valley of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti at their doorstep. The opening of the college is their long-pending demand.

The CM is scheduled to visit Kaza for two days on April 14 and 15. The state level Himachal Day will be celebrated at Kaza on April 15.

During the Congress regime, the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had announced the opening of a Government Degree College at Kaza and issued a notification but the previous BJP Government led by Jai Ram Thakur had denotified this college. Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur recently raised this issue in the Vidhan Sabha session and urged the Chief Minister to take necessary steps to open this college at Kaza, which was badly needed.

Sonam Targey, resident of Spiti valley, says “The area residents have been demanding Government Degree College at Kaza for a long time, which will provide their children an opportunity to avail higher education facilities at their doorstep. For poor parents, it is very difficult to send their children out of Spiti for higher education because of financial constraints.”

“Apart from this, poor water supply for drinking and irrigation purpose is a major issue in Spiti, apart from poor power supply. Kaza town, the tourist place, lacks a sewerage facility. A delegation of Spiti residents will meet the Chief Minister and urge him to take necessary steps to resolve all these issues on a priority,” he said.

“Spiti is a tourist place. So, we are hopeful that the Chief Minister will announce some financial package for promotion of the tourism industry in the valley,” he added.

The Lahaul and Spiti MLA, said: “During his visit, we will request the Chief Minister to declare Kaza hospital a 50-bed facility. To meet the demand of power supply, an 880 mw solar power project is proposed for Spiti region. Another 2 mw solar power project is hanging fire. The 2 mw hydel power project in Spiti valley is dysfunctional. The Chief Minister will be requested to ensure that these solar power projects and one hydel power project become functional.”

“To ensure better road connectivity to the Spiti valley, a request will be made to the Chief Minister to give Bhawa-Mud road to Border Roads Organisation for its early construction. The CM will also be requested to ensure construction of an airstrip in Spiti valley for defence and civilian purpose,” he added.

