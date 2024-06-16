Spiti villagers demand Army camp relocated

Mandi, June 15
Residents of Komic village in the Spiti valley have been demanding the relocation of a High Altitude Army Training Camp located in the vicinity of Komic village in Lahaul and Spiti district.
It was decided at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Tsering Paldon, pradhan of Langza panchayat in the Spiti valley today, to raise the issue with the district administration. Later, a memorandum of demands was submitted to Rahul Jain, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kaza, through the Naib Tehsildar.
Nestled amidst breathtaking Himalayan landscapes, Komic village, known for its ancient monastery and sparse population, has long been a bastion of peace and spiritual serenity. However, the recent establishment of the military training camp is bothering the area residents.
Tsering Paldon, Zila Parishad member Mona Devi and Tribal Advisory Council member Sonam Targey said, “The presence of the Army training camp has disrupted the lives of local residents. The villagers allege that there is only one water source for their use to meet the demand of potable water for domestic use and irrigation purpose. Due to the military training camp, additional burden of the population have come on the water source, which is inadequate to meet the demand of the villagers.”
The district authorities have acknowledged the villagers’ grievances. The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kaza, said, “We understand the concerns raised by the villagers and are committed to finding a solution that balances their interests with national security considerations.”
Meanwhile, the Army training camp remains an essential operational outpost for high-altitude warfare readiness, crucial for maintaining security in the region.
