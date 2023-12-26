Spiti youth get training at ice hockey camp

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 25

A training camp for ice hockey was inaugurated by Subdivisional Magistrate Harsh Negi in Lalung village of Spiti subdivision in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti yesterday.

Around 60 youth of Lalung village and the adjoining villages are getting training in ice hockey at the camp. Training camps are being organised in collaboration with Ice Hockey Association, Lahaul and Spiti, at various places in Spiti to train children for ice hockey.

A spokesperson of Ice Hockey Association Lahaul and Spiti said that Spiti Ice Hockey Cup was being organised next month. The players selected from the training camps will be given an opportunity to play matches and show their skills after giving them coaching.

The SDM said that ice hockey should be encouraged as a winter sport in Spiti. The youth here have excellent stamina for playing this sport. Coaching was being given to them from basic to advanced level. The youth of Spiti can take up ice hockey as a career and represent the country.

He said that the youth of Lalung village earlier had to go to Kaza to learn ice hockey. Such a situation, meant financial burden on the families of the children. It is for the first time, an ice rink has been prepared in Lalung village.

The SDM said that basic coaching of ice hockey was being given by preparing ice rinks in Sagnam, Shichling, Hal, Kaza and Losar of Spiti.

