Special children perform at Himachal Raj Bhawan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 16

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unfurled the National Flag at the Raj Bhawan on the occasion of 76th Independence Day on Monday. A cultural programme based on patriotism was also organised.

Guv hosts ‘At Home’ The Governor hosted ‘At Home’ at the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed were present on the occasion. A documentary depicting the glorious development journey of 75 years of Himachal Pradesh was also displayed.

This was the first time that special children were invited to perform at the Raj Bhawan. These children enthralled the audience with their brilliant performances on themes like ‘Insaaf Ki Dagar’, fancy dress, dance and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’.

The special children were from Aarushi School of Hope being run under Orchid Prep School, New Shimla. Students of Government Excellence Senior Secondary School, Chhota Shimla, also got a lot of applause for their group song and the solo dance of Kumari Bhamini Bansal.

Every person in the Durbar Hall was spellbound when the artistes of the Information and Public Relations Department sang the song ‘Ae Mere Watan’.

The Governor extended Independence Day greetings to the people of the state and fellow citizens of India. He remembered the unsung heroes of the freedom movement and saluted the martyrs and braveheart soldiers.

