Sport climbing camp in progress at Manali

KULLU, NOVember 15

A five-day coaching camp for “Sport Climbing” followed by the 5th Sport Climbing Championship is being conducted at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, from November 14 to 18.

This event is being conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Sports Climbing Association (HPSCA) under the aegis of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), New Delhi and ABVIMAS.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports director Avinash Negi said various events like lead climbing, speed climbing and bouldering would be conducted in the championship.

He said the HPSCA was registered in 2017 to develop, promote and regulate “Sport Climbing” among children and the youth of the state.

He said that HPSCA had organised four state-level championships since 2017 at Manali and Dharamsala.

Negi said more than 45 sportspersons and 15 officials were participating in the camp and championship event this year.

The director said, “The Himachal Pradesh Sports Climbing Association also aims to channel the energy of the youth towards adventure sports and allied activities in the positive manner and help in their overall personality development so that they are able to contribute towards the larger good of the society.”

