Sports Day at Auckland House School

The students of middle Classes of Auckland House School for Boys, Shimla, celebrated ‘Sports Day’ with great pomp and show on Wednesday. The chief guest on the occasion was Professor Sanjay Sharma, Chairman, Physical Education Department of the Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. The programme began with the guard of honour, followed by march past. The students then put up a physical training show, which was followed by yoga exercises. The students participated in various games held on the occasion. The Sports Shield was bagged by Durrant House and the Marching Cup was won by Lefroy House.

SR Harnot's story in MA syllabus

Renowned author SR Harnot's famous story ‘Jeenkathi’ has been included in the Hindi MA syllabus of Himachal Pradesh University. English translation of his other two stories ‘The Reddening Tree’ and ‘Aabhi’ are being taught in the BA courses of the university. The stories have been translated by Professor Meenakshi F Paul. The hindi translation of ‘Jeenakathi’ is included in the book ‘Jeenkathi and other stories" published during the year 2008 by Aadhar Prakashan.

Teachers needed at Model School

A written test will be conducted for the engagement of teachers on period basis/guest faculty for the post of Postgraduate Teacher (PGT, commerce and economics) and Primary/Language Teacher at Model School, Himachal Pradesh University. The date, time and venue for the test will be intimated in due course of time on Himachal Pradesh University website.