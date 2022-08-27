Sports Day at Auckland school

All 357 students of middle school classes of Auckland School participated in their 'Sports Day'. The events included PT displays, yoga, aerobics, karate, skating, gymnastics and races. The marching cup and sports shield were awarded to Matthew House while the proficiency cup was shared by Durrant and French House. The best athlete trophy was shared by Shabdita Chauhan, Triman Kaur and Devangana Parihar. Yoshita Thakur was declared the best gymnast.

JNV teacher to get National Award

A computer teacher, Amit Kumar, working at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Theog, has been selected for the National Teachers' Award 2022. He will receive the award from President on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5. He has been chosen for the award for using innovative integrated technology to arouse curiosity among students towards information and communication technology and to promote collaborate education. In 2015, he was given the National Information and Communication Technology Award by the President and in 2020-21, he won an award sponsored by the USA.

ABVP protest at Sanjauli Govt College

The ABVP unit of Government College Sanjauli has started a hunger to press for their demands, including restoration of the student elections, correction of irregularities in the UG/PG results, strengthening of online system of the Himachal Pradesh University, construction of girls' hostel in Sanjauli College, parking facility in the college and facility of girls' common room. The ABVP members said if the demands were no met, they would launch an agitation.