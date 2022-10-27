Sports Day at Convent of Jesus & Mary

Yellow House won the best house trophy during the Annual Sports Day held at Convent of Jesus and Mary, Shimla. Bhoomika Nalwa, Ananya Chauhan and Vanshika Guleria were adjudged the best athletes in the categories Classes VI-VIII, Classes IX-X and Classes XI-XII, respectively. Various events like 100m race, baton relay race, 200m race, long jump, and others were held on the occasion. Chief Guest Nivedita Negi, Special Secretary HPPWD, State Tax and Excise Department, appreciated the efforts of the students.

Declamation contest at DAV Manali

An inter-house English Declamation Competition was organised at DAV Public School, Manali. The students of Class V participated in the contest and expressed their views on various topics. Chhering Dolkar of Hansraj House bagged the first position. Dolkar was followed by Anya of Aryabhatta House and Hardik of Tagore House, respectively. Principal R S Rana appreciated the participants and motivated students for their active participation in such activities.

Voters’ awareness camp at ITI

A voter awareness campaign was organized at Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Chaura Maidan, in Shimla under the ‘Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation’ (SWEP) programme. The participants were sensitised about the election process through the Electoral Literacy Club. The goal of the program was to ensure the active participation of every eligible young voter. The trainees were called upon to contribute sincerely for the preservation and promotion of democratic values.

#Shimla