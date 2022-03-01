Sports events also to be part of week-long Shivratri fair in Mandi

Mandi, February 28
SP Shalini Agnihotri, who is also the chairman of a sports sub-committee, said sports activities would be organised during the Shivratri fair in Mandi from March 2 to 8.
She said, “Emphasis has been laid on organising more sports competitions during the fair. Efforts will be made to ensure active participation of women in all competitions. Football and hockey competitions were organised between February 18 and 20. Basketball, kabaddi, volleyball, painting, tug of war competitions and marathon will be held from March 2 to 8”.
“Besides, efforts are being made to give a national-level form to volleyball and kabaddi events. For this, the participation of national-level teams as well as teams from the state is being ensured,” she added. “A marathon will be organised on March 6. There will be race competitions for 21 km , 11 km and 3 km. Anyone can participate in the marathon. To participate in the marathon, registration can be done at the Seri Manch in Mandi town at 7 am on March 6. It will start from the Seri Manch,” the SP said. —
