Sports Minister to award winners today

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 6

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur will give away prizes to the winners of the Khel Mahakumbh, held at the level of Assembly constituencies on March 7.

Media coordinator of the event, Vikas Sharma, said over 50,000 players from 17 Assembly constituencies of the Hamirpur Lok Sabha segment took part in several games, including volleyball, kabaddi, basketball and kho-kho.

He said a total prize money of over Rs 21 lakh would be given to the winners at the level of Assembly constituencies. The Union Sports Minister had started the Khel Mahakumbh to provide a platform to the budding players of the parliamentary constituency.