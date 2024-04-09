Sportspersons ‘suffer’ as Paddal hosts fairs

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 8

Mandi’s Paddal ground that nurtured several national and international sportspersons in the past is losing its charm, courtesy official apathy, former Director of HP Youth Services and Sports, TL Vaidya has alleged.

She said the Paddal ground remained engaged for almost one month for festive activities only during Shivratri fair

Barring the one month, it is always available for sports activities for youth of the district, she added

Vaidya said the historic Paddal ground, which had been instrumental in guiding the destiny of a number of players and sports administrators at national and international level, was crying for its survival due to the persistent apathy of those at the helm of affairs.

The ground, for years, kept Mandi on the sports map of Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Vaidya added that, “If you happen to go through the annals of sports history you will be surprised to find that it was mandatory for teachers and students of Bijay High school — the only high school at that time in the region — to regularly attend sports classes at Paddal ground in the evening. Absentees were caned next morning in the assembly. The school was fully equipped with requisite sports equipment to meet the requirements of the students.”

Today, the scenario has totally changed. “Players want to nurture their sporting talent, but the ground is hardly available for their daily practice. It is mostly occupied for other activities such as fairs, exhibitions, Army recruitments, discourses by religious gurus and VIP public meetings,” he said.

Vaidya alleged that elderly, too, had been denied access to the ground for evening walk. “Last year, the ground was available for sporting activities for only 128 days, which speaks volumes of the apathetic attitude of authorities,” said Vaidya.

Narender Saini, a sportsperson and social activist, has raised the issue on several occasions in the past.

“Past and present sportspersons of the state should come together and look into the issue of the requirement of playgrounds,” said Vaidya.

Officiating District Youth Services and Sports Officer Deepti Vaidya refuted the allegations of TL Vaidya and said Paddal ground remained engaged for almost one month for festive activities only during Shivratri fair. Barring the one month, it is always available for sports activities for youth of the district, she added.

