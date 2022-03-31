Spring fest in Kullu from April 28

Our Correspondent

KULLU, March 30

The three-day state-level Spring Festival, locally known as Pipal Jatra, will be held with fervour from April 28 in Dhalpur. It is held from April 28 to 30 each year, but only religious ceremonies were held in a curtailed manner in the past two years.

In a meeting of the Kullu Municipal Council held here today, it was decided that due to less cases of Covid, the fair will be celebrated as earlier.

Kullu MC president Gopal Krishan Mahant said the decision had been taken with the consent of all members. Besides the local Gouhri Devta, chief deity Lord Raghunath will also participate in the festivities.

Mahant said folk artistes of Kullu would be given preference to perform at the cultural evenings. A temporary market would also be set up here so that traders from within and outside the state could market their products, he added.

Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur said plots will be given to traders at the price prevailing two years ago because people’s earnings had decreased due to the pandemic. —