SPU Mandi releases UG, PG entrance exam schedule, tests to end on June 19

Mandi, May 3

Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, released the schedule of entrance examinations for post-graduate and undergraduate courses today.

According to schedule, a total of 18 entrance tests for different PG and UG courses would be conducted from June 9 to June 19.

SPU, Mandi, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Anupama Singh said the entrance tests would be conducted with complete transparency and students would be given admissions in various courses on the basis of the entrance tests. Under the schedule, the first entrance test was fixed for the BEd course for June 9, she added.

The Pro-VC said the university was continuously progressing. The university was conducting entrance tests for BEd, MBA, MTTM, BCA, MCA, BBA, PGDCA, MA (English), MA (Hindi), MSc (zoology), MSc (mathematics), MSc (botany), MCom, MSc (chemistry), MA (political science), MSc (physics), MA (history) and MA (economics) courses, she added, stating that, for this, students could apply online through the university portal, which would be opened for the purpose on May 6.

The Pro-VC said 46 colleges were functioning under the university, including 18 BEd and three Sanskrit colleges.

The last date for the entrance test was May 27, she added. Students could apply for the entrance tests of multiple courses, for which they would have to pay fees of all the different examinations. “Professional courses will also be started in the future,” the Pro-VC said.

The Pro-VC said SPU had received a grant of about Rs 20 crore under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme.

She said the grant approved for the university by the state government was quite less than that approved for Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

For HPU, there was a grant provision of Rs 150 crore, while for SPU, it was a mere Rs 10 crore, she added.

“Within two years of the establishment of this university, we started the operations of the girl hostel, and took three complexes of university under its flagship. PhD programmes were offered in six courses at the SPU. Many projects were received by the university, and around 65 seminars were conducted during this period. Around 11 MoUs were signed by the university with other prominent institutions of the country,” the Pro VC said.

