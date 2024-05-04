 SPU Mandi releases UG, PG entrance exam schedule, tests to end on June 19 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • SPU Mandi releases UG, PG entrance exam schedule, tests to end on June 19

SPU Mandi releases UG, PG entrance exam schedule, tests to end on June 19

SPU Mandi releases UG, PG entrance exam schedule, tests to end on June 19

The SPU Pro-VC addresses a press conference in Mandi on Friday.



Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 3

Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, released the schedule of entrance examinations for post-graduate and undergraduate courses today.

According to schedule, a total of 18 entrance tests for different PG and UG courses would be conducted from June 9 to June 19.

SPU, Mandi, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Anupama Singh said the entrance tests would be conducted with complete transparency and students would be given admissions in various courses on the basis of the entrance tests. Under the schedule, the first entrance test was fixed for the BEd course for June 9, she added.

The Pro-VC said the university was continuously progressing. The university was conducting entrance tests for BEd, MBA, MTTM, BCA, MCA, BBA, PGDCA, MA (English), MA (Hindi), MSc (zoology), MSc (mathematics), MSc (botany), MCom, MSc (chemistry), MA (political science), MSc (physics), MA (history) and MA (economics) courses, she added, stating that, for this, students could apply online through the university portal, which would be opened for the purpose on May 6.

The Pro-VC said 46 colleges were functioning under the university, including 18 BEd and three Sanskrit colleges.

The last date for the entrance test was May 27, she added. Students could apply for the entrance tests of multiple courses, for which they would have to pay fees of all the different examinations. “Professional courses will also be started in the future,” the Pro-VC said.

The Pro-VC said SPU had received a grant of about Rs 20 crore under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme.

She said the grant approved for the university by the state government was quite less than that approved for Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

For HPU, there was a grant provision of Rs 150 crore, while for SPU, it was a mere Rs 10 crore, she added.

“Within two years of the establishment of this university, we started the operations of the girl hostel, and took three complexes of university under its flagship. PhD programmes were offered in six courses at the SPU. Many projects were received by the university, and around 65 seminars were conducted during this period. Around 11 MoUs were signed by the university with other prominent institutions of the country,” the Pro VC said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

3
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

7
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
India

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM Modi

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

After molestation charge, West Bengal Guv says expect more

After molestation charge, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says expect more

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on account of poll, says Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Amritsar residents to get water supply, sewerage bills through SMS

Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at Amritsar airport

Tarn Taran: Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Akali Dal's Virsa Singh Valtoha invites Team Amritpal for open debate

4 kg crystal meth, 1 kg heroin seized from Amritsar peddler

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Pastor held for sending secret info to Pakistan

Haryana student jumps to death at varsity hostel

5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

Despite Balbir Singh Seechewal’s ‘green manifesto’, environment not a burning issue in Punjab

Divyangs, elderly persons urged to use Sakhsham app for poll-related facilities

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

district remains on top in poll code violation plaints, 100% resolved

Common admission portal total failure, says aided colleges’ body

Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

20 booked for robbing farmer of wheat-laden tractor-trailer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib