SPU VC meets Guv

Mandi, May 22

Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, Vice-Chancellor Lalit Kumar Awasthi met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan, Shimla, yesterday. During the meeting, he discussed the core issues of the university with the Governor.

A spokesperson of the university said, “The VC apprised the Governor about the university’s current affairs and discussed pertinent issues. This meeting was significant as it was Awasthi’s first interaction with the Governor since assuming the role of Vice-Chancellor on May 9.”

“During the meeting, the VC conveyed the university’s intention to formulate a comprehensive ‘strategic plan’ to steer its trajectory over the next decade, emphasising collaboration with stakeholders, including alumni. The Governor, in turn, provided invaluable insights and pledged support to enhance the university’s operations,” the spokesperson added.

The VC acknowledged the Governor’s guidance and assured commitment to implementing the suggested improvements for the betterment of the SPU.

“The meeting concluded on a positive note, fostering optimism for future collaborations aimed at advancing education quality and institutional effectiveness,” he added.

