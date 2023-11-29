Squad with drones to check thefts in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, November 28

In a first of its kind move in the state, the Shimla police have decided to constitute a special anti-theft squad, which would use drones for surveillance, to check rising theft incidents in the city during winter season. Notably, theft incidents often see an increase during winter season when many residents leave their homes during vacation.

Will impart sense of security to residents This year, Shimla district has witnessed 22% decline in the burglary cases. The recovery rate of cash, valuables and vehicles from thieves is 78% as compared to 55% in 2022. Apart from putting leash on burglars, the move is expected to give sense of security to residents who leave their homes during winter season. Sanjeev Gandhi, Shimla SP

Sources said many homes remain vacant around this time of the year in the capital city and thieves sense an easy opportunity during winter season. Already, the city is well-guarded and monitored by CCTVs. But deploying drones for surveillance would definitely give an edge to the police and theft incidents are expected to come down in all likelihood this winter season.

Ten drones and CCTV cameras in 89 locations would ensure round-the-clock surveillance during winter season to monitor any suspicious activity and prevent theft-related incidents.

As many as 45 well-trained police officials and 30 home guards would be deployed at different police stations in the city. They would be responsible for analysis of data of persons who remained involved in theft cases in the past.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said: “Generally, theft incidents increase in the winter season when many citizens leave their homes either to native places or go for excursions. So theft incidents often increase around this time of the year. But we have decided to act tough against thieves and to that effect, an anti-theft squad would be constituted and round-the-clock surveillance would be ensured by using drones and CCTV cameras in the city.”

The police have also planned to issue an advisory to local residents asking them not to leave their valuables or cash in unattended state or use facilities of bank lockers, use of CCTV cameras (in private capacity, if possible), inform neighbours before leaving home for many days and inform the nearest police station or beat constable.

