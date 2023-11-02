Srinagar school girls win Slater debate contest

Shimla, November 1
Mallinson Girls School, Srinagar, won the XXVI Rev Dr Samuel Slater Memorial Invitational Debate competition at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, beating La Martinere Girls College, Lucknow, in the final.
Zainab from Mallinson Girls School was adjudged the best speaker in the competition while Suhani Agarwal was deemed the most promising speaker, who represented La Martiniere Girls’ College, Lucknow. In the final, the speakers from both sides gave their best, but the girls from Srinagar walked away as the winners in the end.
