St Bede's alumni relive memories

Shimla, November 20

A two-day alumni get-together of St Bede’s College titled ‘Bedeian Alumnni Catch-up, Mash-up” concluded here today. The students from different batches and places participated in the get-together that was held after many years.

The get-together started with a vibrant walkathon down the heritage Mall Road and The Ridge, with the alumni donning vibrant blue hoodies and caps emblazoned with the St Bede’s logo.

The old students reignited their memories from the years gone by as they enjoyed bonfire, dinner and DJ. To showcase a vanishing practice, St Bede’s also invited an ancient Sancha practitioner of Chopal to the carnival on the second day. He rolled out his mysterious twin dice and then read fortunes from his centuries old Laal Kitaab called Sancha.

St Bede’s College started in 1904 as a teacher’s training college with 12 students. Its origins can be traced to the second half of the 19th century when it was founded for orphaned children of British soldiers. Over time, the managing organisation felt the need for a centre of academic excellence and that’s how St. Bede’s evolved into a sprawling campus with six. — TNS

How they celebrated

