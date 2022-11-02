St Bede's celebrate National Unity Day

MIRAASA, the heritage club of the Department of History in collaboration with NSS Unit of St Bede's College celebrated the National Unity Day on October 31. ‘Unity Run’ was organised from Sanjauli Chowk to Navbahar Chowk and Navbahar Chowk to Rajbhawan Road. The students also sensitised people about contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the freedom struggle and integration of the country. A poster-making competition on the theme ‘National Unity’ was also held on the occasion.

Hamirpur School awarded

Him Academy Public School, Hamirpur, has been adjudged the ‘Best School in Academic Performance’ by Federation of Private schools and Associations of Punjab. The award was accorded to the school at an award ceremony held at Chandigarh University on Monday. Principal Vineeta Gupta received the award. The school management committee congratulated the teachers and students on this achievement.

Nauni varsity to start yoga course

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, will start yoga, meditation and happiness courses in collaboration with the Heartfulness Education Trust (HET), Hyderabad. A memorandum of understanding was signed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, on behalf of agricultural universities, and the HET to facilitate this arrangement. The Vice-Chancellor of Nauni university, Rajeshwar Chandel, said this would help in restructuring undergraduate curricula in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020.