St Edward’s, Bishop Cotton School win inter-school tourneys

Shimla, September 11
St Edward’s School, Shimla, and Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla, lifted the trophies of the basketball and football tournament here today in the three-day inter-school tournament organised by St Edward’s School.
The host defeated the team of St Luke’s, Solan, by 58-20 in the final game of the Brother Steinmeyer Basketball Tournament. The final match was followed by a musical evening. Later, in the evening, Bishop Cotton School defeated St Edward’s team-A by 1-0 in the final game of Bishop Gilbert Rego Football Tournament.
A total of 14 teams had participated in the competition. “The tournament witnessed a display of amazing sports, emotions and sportsmanship,” Anil Sequeira, Principal of St Edward’s School, said.
