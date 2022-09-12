St Edward’s, Bishop Cotton School win inter-school tourneys

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 11

St Edward’s School, Shimla, and Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla, lifted the trophies of the basketball and football tournament here today in the three-day inter-school tournament organised by St Edward’s School.

St Edward’s School team with the trophy of the Brother Steinmeyer Basketball Tournament. Both the tournaments were concluded at Solan on Sunday. Tribune photo

The host defeated the team of St Luke’s, Solan, by 58-20 in the final game of the Brother Steinmeyer Basketball Tournament. The final match was followed by a musical evening. Later, in the evening, Bishop Cotton School defeated St Edward’s team-A by 1-0 in the final game of Bishop Gilbert Rego Football Tournament.

A total of 14 teams had participated in the competition. “The tournament witnessed a display of amazing sports, emotions and sportsmanship,” Anil Sequeira, Principal of St Edward’s School, said.

