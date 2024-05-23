St Francis Xavier students stage voter awareness play

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 22

Students of St Francis Xavier School in Chauhata bazaar, Mandi, took the centre stage here today when they delivered a powerful message on the importance of voting.

Accompanied by faculty members, the young performers showcased their creativity and commitment to societal progress. District Nodal Officer Ashok Thakur commended the students’ efforts. He said the short play reminded citizens of the invaluable nature of their vote. Thakur underscored the significance of voting without any ulterior motive, highlighting its role in steering the nation towards prosperity and development.

Through the engaging

performance, the budding artistes conveyed a resounding call to action, urging individuals to exercise their voting rights for the betterment of the nation.

