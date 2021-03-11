St John's cycle expedition reaches Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 21

Students of St John’s High School, Chandigarh, reached Solan today as part of a cycle expedition from Chandigarh to Shimla to create awareness on sustainable development goals of the United Nations.

The expedition will be flagged off to Shimla from ST Luke’s School on Friday.

With the motto “Johnians for a Sustainable Future”, the participants said they hoped their effort would be replicated by others for creating a clean environment.

Aimed at conserving the planet, the participants were welcomed by the staff of the Solan municipal corporation. A 10-minute street play was also enacted by the participants to create awareness on clean and safe ecosystem. They undertook sapling plantation at the waste management plant in Salogra where MC staff, including Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, were also present.

The participants met Mayor Punan Grover, Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura as well as other staff of the corporation.