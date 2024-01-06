 Stability possible only under PM Modi: Nadda woos voters in state : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Stability possible only under PM Modi: Nadda woos voters in state

Stability possible only under PM Modi: Nadda woos voters in state

Accuses Congress govt of misleading people on Central aid, not fulfilling election guarantees

Stability possible only under PM Modi: Nadda woos voters in state

BJP national president JP Nadda, along with state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other leaders in Shimla on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 5

BJP national president JP Nadda today said that people should vote for the BJP as the stability and unity of the country was possible only if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister.

6 cr treated under Ayushman Bharat

  • A majority of opposition parties in the India alliance is confined to their states, said Nadda
  • With Prime Minister Modi’s efforts, Himachal has got Rs 1,300-crore AIIMS at Bilaspur, medical colleges at Chamba, Nahan and Hamirpur, IIM at Sirmaur and IIIT at Una, besides several projects
  • Six crore people have been treated under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The poor are getting the benefit of the subsidised food scheme, he said

“Everyone understands that the nation is secure in Prime Minister Modi’s hands. Modi ji has provided able and strong leadership and as a result India has become a major economic power,” said Nadda while addressing a public meeting here.

A felicitation programme was held for Nadda, who visited his home state for the first time after the BJP’s victories in the recent Assembly elections in three states. He urged the people of Himachal to ensure the victory of the BJP in all four Lok Sabha seats so that Modi becomes Prime Minister.

Nadda said that the India alliance was just a photo opportunity for leaders of various parties, who were talking about getting a caste census done only to get political mileage. “We, too, agree to the caste census idea but the opposition parties are talking about it now only for electoral gains. Why did Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi not take action on the Mandal Commission report when they claimed to be the well-wishers of the OBCs,” he added.

He said, “The Congress has no right to talk of Nyay Yatra, as people have not forgotten the massacre of Sikhs in 1984. The Gandhi family should tender an apology to the nation for injustice done to the Sikhs.”

Nadda said, “The BJP has won the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and also doubled its vote percentage from 7 per cent to 14 per cent in Telengana. I want to remind people that it was in Palampur that the BJP had passed a resolution in 1989 in the presence of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Adani that a temple would be built at Ayodhya. Today, that dream will become a reality after 34 years.”

He said that as per an IMF report, 13.50 crore people had risen above the poverty line and only one per cent of the population was now living in abject poverty in India. He added that India was now the fifth largest economy of the world and it would become the third largest economy by 2027.

Nadda accused the Congress government of misleading people on the issue of relief grants given by the Central Government to the state in the wake of the rain disaster.

He said, “The Central Government has provided Rs 1,782 crore to the state for reconstruction work, including Rs 180 crore twice for disaster relief, Rs 400 crore for road repair and another installment of Rs 189 crore. The state also got Rs 300 crore for the reconstruction of damaged houses.”

He said, “The Congress government has not fulfilled the promises of providing five lakh jobs, purchasing milk for Rs 100 a litre, purchasing cow dung, providing Rs 1,500 monthly grant to women and 300 units of free power.”

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, national vice-president Saudan Singh, state party in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma, MPs Suresh Kashyap and Sikander Kumar, MLAs Sukh Ram Chaudhary and Balbir Verma were present on the occasion.

