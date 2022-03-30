Stacked material along NH causing traffic jams

Many shopkeepers have stacked construction material along the Shimla-Mataur national highway in the Dangar Chowk area. This had congested the highway and despite repeated accidents on this spot, neither the police nor the National Highways Authority of India had tried to clear roads. Since the stock is piled up on the roadside, the loading and unloading is done while parking the vehicles on the highway, resulting in traffic jams. The authorities should act fast and ensure a smooth flow of traffic — Rakesh Kumar, Dangar Chowk area

Overspeeding by pvt buses

the overspeeding by private bus operators in Shimla must be checked by competent authorities. The drivers of these private buses, in a bid to carry maximum passengers, indulge in reckless driving which is a threat to pedestrians as well as other vehicles. There is no check by the police on such overspeeding buses.

— Mohini Sharma, Shimla

