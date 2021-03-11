Stadium to be named after ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Rakesh Pathania

NURPUR, MAY 2
Forest, Youth Services and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania said the indoor stadium being built at a cost of Rs 10 crore here would be named after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
While laying the foundation stone of Rs 3.13 crore’s multi-storey shopping complex-cum-parking lot in the same ground on Monday, he said 80 shops would be constructed in the double-storey complex with a parking facility for 200 light vehicles.
