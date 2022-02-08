Staff: Drop in emoluments after pay revision

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 7

The joint federation of Himachal Pradesh Employees has alleged that there has been a drop in the pay emoluments of a majority of employees following the implementation of pay revisions.

Alleging that due to deviation and partial implementation of Punjab pay scales in 2012, which the state has been following since 1978, the federation said the state employees were paying heavy cost. “It has caused a huge difference between the basic pay of the Himachal and the Punjab employees holding identical post and having same tenure,” said federation’s secretary HL Verma.

“After a multiple factor 2.59, this gap has widened further and in certain categories the Himachal employees will be drawing Rs 7,000 less in basic as compared to their Punjab counterparts,” he said.

Stating that the government seemed reluctant to address the anomalies properly, the federation said it has decided to intensify its struggle and has given a call for statewide action in March. —