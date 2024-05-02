Staff on poll duty can cast ballot at facilitation centres

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made a provision for the employees on election duty to cast their ballot at a voter facilitation centre, instead of sending it by post, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg here yesterday.

He said that the ECI had incorporated a new section 18A in the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, which states, “A voter on election duty shall receive his postal ballot, record his vote thereon and return the same at the facilitation centre as specified, in writing, by the Returning Officer”.

The new rule was introduced with an aim to check the potential misuse of the postal ballot facility extended to voters on poll duty, and also to enhance their participation he said.

