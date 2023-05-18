Staff shortage at Rohru hospital, HC issues notice to Chief Secy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 17

The HP High Court today issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Health), Director (Health) and the Block Medical Officer, Rohru, in a matter pertaining to the shortage of paramedical staff in the Rohru Civil Hospital.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh issued the notice on a petition taken up suo motu as a public interest litigation (PIL), on the basis of a news item published in a newspaper on May 16.

It was reported in the news item that about 400 to 500 people visited the Civil Hospital, Rohru, everyday but due to a paucity of paramedical staff, patients were inconvenienced. Of the total 31 posts of nurse in the hospital, 17 were vacant. Likewise, of the nine posts of pharmacist, only three were occupied.

The news report stated that doctors even have to discharge the duty of paramedical staff when the latter were on leave. Further, some nurses were engaged during the Covid period and if their services were discontinued now, the working of the 100-bed hospital would be hampered severely.

“The paramedical staff is under immense mental pressure and patients have to wait for a long period to see a doctor. Local people have apprised the local MLA about the situation but the Health Department has not filled the posts,” the news report stated.

While issuing notice, the court sought the response of the state government and listed the matter for further hearing on May 23.