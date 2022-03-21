Staff unions to campaign against govt in elections

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 20

Employees unions are contemplating contesting the upcoming Assembly elections and will campaign against the government in all wards of Shimla MC and 68 Assembly constituencies.

Alleging victimisation, HP Sanyukt Karamchari Mahasangh, a union of 41 employee bodies, has warned the government of consequences in the SMC and Assembly elections.

The government is resorting to victimisation to muzzle the voice of the employees but they are not afraid of transfers and will give befitting reply to the government in the poll, said president of the Mahasangh, Varinder Chauhan.

Step-motherly treatment is being meted out to the employee unions for raising their demands.

“Employees are fighting for their rights and raising their issues but transferring over 12 employees, including office bearers of unions and those who protested against new pension policy, would not deter the employees, who have fought many agitations”, the employee leaders said.