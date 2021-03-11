Staff working for Himachal Forest Dept seek regular jobs

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 3

The contractual and daily wage employees of the Himachal Pradesh Natural Resource Management Society (HPNRMS) held protest in support of their demands here today.

Surender Kumar, an employee sitting on dharna, said that they were working for the Forest Department for the past 25 to 30 years, but the government was neither regularising their services nor they were being given proper salary. He added that if no positive decision was taken at the meeting to be held on June 8, they would go on a fast.

Surender said that the society was formed under the Forest Department and earlier they worked under the Integrated Watershed Development Project, Kandi. He added, “The government framed a policy for us in 2017, but had not been implemented. The R&P rules of the society should be implemented”.