Staffers to show strength for Old Pension Scheme

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MAY 24

On a call given by the HP State New Pension Scheme Employees Association, the Kangra district unit of the association has announced to show strength for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) at Dharamsala on June 26.

Rajinder Minhas, district president of the association, in a statement here today, said an online meeting of all 21 block units yesterday decided to organise a show of strength.

He said such protest had been scheduled at all district headquarters next month and in Kangra district, 20,000 NPS employees would take part.

Minhas said it was high time that the government should restore the OPS on the pattern of the Rajasthan Government.