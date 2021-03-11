Stage set for Nadda's Kullu rally today

Our Correspondent

KULLU, MAY 12

The masses of Kullu have high hopes from the visit of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. He will address a public gathering at Dhalpur here tomorrow.

In the election year in the state, the people of the region are hopeful that the BJP supremo will provide special packages to the hill state to support tourism and agriculture.

Social activist Hem Raj Sharma said that the issue of tunnels of Bhubu Jot and Jalori Pass can be expedited by the leader as these were strategically important. The extension of the runway of Kullu-Manali airport at Bhuntar had been hanging fire since decades. He said that the leader can pressurize the only national carrier Alliance Air to operate its fleet of Dorneir-228 aircraft to Kullu and Shimla as well.

The aspirants of the tickets for upcoming Assembly elections will try to impress upon the BJP national president during his visit to Kullu. The leader is slated to hold a meeting with the BJP leaders and members in the Dev Sadan in this regard.

Kullu district BJP president Bhimsen Sharma said that Nadda, who will be accorded a warm welcome, will hold a road show from college gate to Rath Ground. He said that there was a lot of enthusiasm among the workers and around 25,000 workers from all blocks will attend the public meeting at Rath Ground. Senior leaders of the state are also reaching Dhalpur and they are taking stock of the ongoing preparations for the rally.

All preparations have been completed for the visit of the BJP president, he said.