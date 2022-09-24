Stage set for PM's Mandi rally today

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 23

The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at the Paddal ground here tomorrow. The Prime Minister will address the Vijay Sankalp rally, which is expected to be attended by over one lakh youth from the state.

Security has been beefed up in Mandi. A heavy police deployment has been made in the city and its surrounding areas.

Tejasvi Surya, national president of the BJYM, said, “All arrangements have been completed for the Prime Minister’s visit. It will be a historic rally, which will be attended by over one lakh youth of the state. The BJYM Himachal unit has worked on the concept of ‘one booth, 20 youth’.