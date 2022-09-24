Stage set for PM's Mandi rally today

Mandi, September 23
The stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at the Paddal ground here tomorrow. The Prime Minister will address the Vijay Sankalp rally, which is expected to be attended by over one lakh youth from the state.
Security has been beefed up in Mandi. A heavy police deployment has been made in the city and its surrounding areas.
Tejasvi Surya, national president of the BJYM, said, “All arrangements have been completed for the Prime Minister’s visit. It will be a historic rally, which will be attended by over one lakh youth of the state. The BJYM Himachal unit has worked on the concept of ‘one booth, 20 youth’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...