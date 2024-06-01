 Stage set for polling in Sirmaur district, voters to brave searing heat : The Tribune India

Drinking water, waiting rooms set up | Those above 85 can vote from home | 2,761 polling personnel will be on duty

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 31

District Election Officer Sirmaur Sumit Khimta today said that all preparations have been completed in Sirmaur district according to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India for voting on June 1.

13 women polling stations

  • 589 polling stations have been set up
  • Webcasting will be done for 320 polling stations
  • 19 model polling stations have been established
  • The number of women polling stations is 13
  • 58 polling stations have been categorised as ‘critical’

He said that 403 polling parties in the district reached their respective polling stations on Thursday and 186 parties were due to reach on Friday.

Khimta has appealed to all voters to participate in the voting.

He said that in this election, a total of 4,04,662 voters will cast their votes in the five Assembly constituencies of Sirmaur district. Among them, there are 2,10,750 male and 1,93,908 female voters, while the number of third gender voters is four.

The District Election Officer informed that 2,761 polling personnel have been appointed for voting in Sirmaur district.

Similarly, 61 sector officers, 14 sector magistrates and 5 assistant expenditure observers have been appointed in the district.

Khimta further said that counting of votes will be done on June 4 at Government Degree College Nahan for which 12 tables have been set up in Pachhad, eight in Nahan, 12 in Renukaji, eight in Paonta Sahib and another eight in Shillai.

He added that voters above 85 years of age and Divyang people in the district have been provided the facility of voting from home.

The total number of voters above 85 years of age in the district is 1,329, out of which 1,259 voters have cast their votes.

Similarly, the number of Divyang voters in the district is 713, out of which 694 voters have cast their votes.

He said that the number of essential service voters in the district is 88, out of which 74 have cast their votes. Thus, in all these categories, out of a total of 2,130 voters in the district, 2,027 voters have cast their votes.

“With the aim of increasing the voting percentage in Sirmaur district, voter awareness programmes were successfully conducted under SVEEP activities in 259 Panchayats and Municipal Bodies of the district,” Khimta said.

“In view of the intense heatwave, drinking water and waiting rooms for senior and women voters are also being set up.”

Tehsildar Election Mahendra Thakur and other officers were also present on this occasion.

