Star performers okayed for Kullu Dasehra festival

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 19

The list of star performers for cultural evenings during the seven-day International Kullu Dasehra festival scheduled to commence on October 24 has been finalised. The Dasehra Festival Committee has announced the names of Bollywood and Punjabi star artistes, who will enliven the cultural evenings to be organised at the open air auditorium at the Kala Kendra during the Dasehra festival.

The first six cultural evenings will witness performances by Bollywood and Punjabi stars while the last cultural evening will be a Pahari night where Himachal artistes will perform. Bollywood artiste and playback singer Saaj Bhatt will entertain the audience with his performances on the first cultural evening on October 24 while Punjabi singer Simar Kaur will perform on October 25. The Euphony Group will enthrall people on the third evening while Punjabi singer Shivjot Singh will be the star performer on October 27. Playback singer Jasraj Joshi will perform on October 28, playback singer Monali Thakur on the sixth cultural evening while the last cultural evening of the Kullu Dasehra festival on October 30 will be a Pahari night.

Besides, cultural groups from about 15 countries will also participate in the festival and showcase their rich cultures at the Kala Kendra every day. Cultural groups from about 15 to 20 states of India will also perform. These troupes will also perform on an alternative stage being set up at the exhibition ground for the first time.

The Dasehra committee has conducted auditions of the artistes of the state for the festival. About 600 artistes gave auditions and about 200 of them will be selected. Kullu Additional District Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said that preparations were going on for the grand Dasehra event. He added that extensive preparations were being made for the international folk dance festival and other events showcasing traditions and culture of the state.

#Bollywood #Kullu #Kullu Dasehra