Start Baijnath-Holi road work from Bhatdhelu: Samiti

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 24

The Baijnath-Holi-Utrala Road Chintan Samiti today asked the government to take up the construction of the Baijnath-Holi road from Bhatdhelu instead of from Binwa Nagar.

Dharam Chand Makkar, president of the samiti, said if the government failed to accept their demand, they would take to streets.

The samiti organised a mahapanchayat at Baijnath in which residents of 12 panchayats participated. The mahapanchayat said the 13-km road had been completed, therefore, there was no justification in wasting the money on the stretch again. The PWD should start the construction of the road from Bhatdhelu towards Holi where the road was needed.

The mahapanchyat announced to hold a “Rosh Rally” at Baijnath on March 8 to protest the non-cooperative attitude of the state government. The residents announced to continue their struggle till the logical end.

Recently, the Central Empowerment Committee had given its clearance to 114-km Baijnath-Utrala-Bharmour-Holi road.

The road will be constructed through Dhauladhar hills connecting the Baijnath with Bharmour via the Jalsu Pass.

After the completion of this road, the distance between Baijnath and Bharmour will be reduced by 200 km. The government had also approved the DPR for the first phase.

“The Baijnath-Holi road project will benefit the tribal people of Chamba and Kangra district, who live in the snowbound areas of the Dhauladhars for nine months in a year and migrate to lower areas during acute winters,” officials sources said.