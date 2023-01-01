Start regular chopper service to Pangi, NGO urges govt

Chamba, December 31
In view of snowfall and harsh winter in the tribal valley of Pangi in Chamba district, a local NGO yesterday requested Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to start regular helicopter services from Bhuntar and Chamba to Ajog, Sach, Killar and Dharwas helipads.
In a letter to CM, Pangwal Ekta Manch chairman Trilok Thakur and co-chairman Bhagat Barotra said the helicopter rides should continue without any obstruction, which would also ensure the optimal utilisation of funds earmarked for the purpose during the ongoing winter.
Office-bearers of the NGO said roads of the valley remain closed for weeks after snowfall and the helicopter services are the only means of evacuating patients and other commuters to and fro from Pangi at such times.
The office-bearers further said a budgetary provision of Rs 6.75 crore had also been made under the Tribal Development Department to provide helicopter facility for tribal areas and other allied services during the current financial year, 2022-23. They added that the Pangi subdivision was still far behind in comparison to other tribal areas of the state and needed special attention.
