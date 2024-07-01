Starting August, HPU to conduct UPSC coaching

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 30

Himachal Pradesh University’s Pre Examination Coaching Center (PECC) is set to start coaching for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams from the first week of August till March 31, 2025, for which it has invited online applications from bonafide candidates of the state.

A batch of 70 students will be selected based on merit through an objective-type written test based on general studies and C-SAT. The exam is set to be tentatively conducted on the HPU campus on July 17.

PECC Director Joginder Dhiman here today said willing candidates can apply online at university’s official website (www.hpuniv.ac.in). The last date for applying for the exam is July 8 (up to 11.59 pm) and candidates would have to pay an application fees of Rs 500 (Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates), he added. “In case there is any change in the date of exam, it will be communicated to the candidates through SMS and the university website one week before the date of examination,” he said. He advised candidates to visit the university’s website and contact the university on 0177-2830791 for latest updates. He said financial assistance would be provided by the state government under the Swarn Jayant Super 100 scheme.

