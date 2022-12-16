Himachal 3rd in ICJS; insurance cover for cops raised

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 15

The Himachal Pradesh Police have been ranked at the third place in the All India Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS).

The National Crimes Records Bureau (NCRB) is organizing a conference on “Good Practice in CCTNS & ICJS” at the NCRB headquarters, New Delhi.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu and DK Choudhary, DIG-CID Crime, received the award from Ajay Kumar Mishra, Union Minister of State, Home Affairs, in New Delhi today.

The ICJS is an ambitious all India project to link up all the pillars of the criminal justice system, including police, prisons, prosecution, forensics and courts.

Meanwhile, the Police Department today signed a supplementary memorandum of understanding with the State Bank of India for enhancing the security cover for police personnel in case of sudden death. The insurance cover has been enhanced from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, besides other benefits.

#Shimla