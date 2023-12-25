State bags second spot for implementing ICJS project

Shimla, December 24

Himachal Pradesh has bagged the second position in the country for the implementation of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project ‘Prosecution Pillar’, officials said on Sunday. The award was announced during the fifth Conference on Good Practices in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems/ICJS held recently in Delhi.

Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka handed over the award to Secretary, Home, Abhishek Jain in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday.

The ICJS seeks to enable seamless transfer of data and information among different pillars of the criminal justice system such as the courts, police, jails and forensic science laboratories from one platform. Sukhu congratulated the state prosecution department for the achievement, a statement issued here said.

