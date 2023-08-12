Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education to issue pass certificates

Shimla, August 11
Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamsala, will now be issuing pass certificates to the pass-outs of Class X and XII. The minister said the board had been issuing only marksheets and migration certificates, while other educational boards issued passing certificates as well.
“Not issuing pass certificates created inconveniences, particularly for those seeking employment outside the state. They had to approach the board’’s office in person to obtain the document,” the Minister said.
