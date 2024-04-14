State Congress against Himachal’s daughter: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 13

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today campaigned in favour of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut in Jogindernagar Assembly constituency of Mandi district.

Addressing the public, Thakur said that Himachal Congress was against the daughter of Himachal. When national spokespersons and office bearers of Congress made indecent remarks against the “daughter of Devbhoomi” and the candidate of Mandi parliamentary constituency, no Congress leader in state uttered a word against the indecent remarks. What should be the meaning of this silence? The people of Mandi will answer, he said.

Targeting the Congress, he said the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated as the government is busy in providing security to its MLAs and spying on BJP leaders.

“All development works have come to a standstill in the state. People had been fed up with the government in just one-and-a-half years,” he said.

Cong making ‘false’ promises: Kangana

BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut on Saturday said the Congress was luring voters through false promises.

While addressing a rally at Jogindernagar in Mandi district, she said, “Today, I want to ask them if they would give Rs 1,500 to all sisters and mothers here. What happened to that money? They said they would privide five lakh jobs. Where are those jobs? Why do they make fake promises and lure people? Till when will such politics go on?”

“We must wake our Himachal people and apprise them of the false promises of Congress. Do not fall into the trap of these false promises. We have to walk step by step with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘New Bharat’,” said Kangana.

“Congress leaders repeatedly ask what the BJP did during the rain fury last year. We would like to tell them that the Centre sanctioned Rs 1,782 crore to Himachal Pradesh. But what have they done with the funds provided by the Centre? It seems they all divided the money among themselves and looted the state,” she said.

