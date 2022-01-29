Himachal gets nod to buy 50 ambulances

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 28

The Union Health Ministry has allowed the state government to procure 50 additional ambulances from the funds available under Emergency Covid Response Package-II (ECPR-II).

He said following Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s meeting with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Thursday, the Health Ministry had accepted several demands of the state government.

He said the state government had also been given a go-ahead for brick and mortar constructions in place of pre-fabricated structures to tackle the Covid pandemic as and when required.

“The resource envelope of the state under ECRP-II has also been enhanced to Rs 240.5 crore from Rs 203.8 crore on the request of the Chief Minister,” the spokesperson said. The Union Health Ministry has also approved the proposals for rationalisation of salary structure of the staff under NHM and the engagement of additional urban ASHAs, he added.