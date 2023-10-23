State govt lifts ban on export of safeda, bamboo

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 22

The state government has lifted the ban on the export of wood from four trees —safeda, poplar, bamboo and kuth (medicinal plant). People can now export the wood from these trees without any permit. Besides, the transportation of wood from these species within the state will no longer require a permit.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that many farmers in the state cultivate these species on a commercial scale and this decision would help them to a great extent. “The state government has also eased restrictions on the export of other forest products, including khair wood, katha, cedarwood oil and various herbs found in the state,” said the Chief Minister. “However, for these forest products, a valid permit from the Forest Department will be required to take them out of the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the state government was mulling to introduce the National Transit Pass System in Himachal Pradesh, enabling individuals to obtain various e-permits from the Forest Department, making Himachal Pradesh the sixth state in the country to implement this system. “The National Transit Pass System is expected to bring greater convenience to permit processes, enhance transparency in the department’s operations and improve departmental functioning,” he said.

#Shimla