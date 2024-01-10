State govt to take steps to prevent landslides near irrigation project

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, January 9

The state government will take necessary steps to effectively prevent landslides on both sides of the reservoir of the Phina Singh irrigation project in Bhattiyat subdivision of Chamba district, said Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania here today. He presided over the annual prize distribution function of Government Senior Secondary School at Samot in the Bhattiyat area of the district.

The Speaker said that the government had allocated Rs 250 crore for disaster mitigation works in the Bhattiyat area. He also talked about the construction and repair of irrigation channels (kuhls) in the area on a priority basis.

Pathania said that Rs 147 crore was being spent on various road projects in Bhattiyat. School students presented a colourful cultural programme. The Speaker announced Rs 30,000 for the cultural activities of the school. He also gave away prizes to meritorious students. Earlier, principal Vinay Kumar presented the annual report of the school.

