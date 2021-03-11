State-level anti-drugs event on June 26

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 7

A state-level awareness programme will be organised in Shimla on the occasion of the International Drug Prevention Day on June 26 to create awareness among public about the ill-effects of consuming drugs and substances, said Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Subhasish Panda, while presiding over the coordination meeting to organise the programme here today.

About the programme The programme will be organised by the State Taxes and Excise Department and Himachal Pradesh Drug Prevention Board in collaboration with various departments.

The Principal Secretary directed officers to ensure the participation of every section of society in the programme so that it could be taken forward like a campaign. He said painting competitions, marathons, oath on drug prevention, skits, cultural programme, awareness exhibition and various programmes would be organised on drug prevention themes. The programme would also be organised at the district level.