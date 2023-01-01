State-level Children's Science Congress starts at IIT-Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 31

Former Health Minister and senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur today inaugurated the five-day state-level Children’s Science Congress on the campus of Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, at Kamand.

Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment is organising the event in collaboration with the IIT-Mandi and the Department of Education, Government of India.

Students from classes VI to XII of different districts will participate in different activities such as scientific project report, science corner, quiz, innovative model, skit and mathematical Olympiad.

Sixteen best students in the category of the scientific project report will be nominated to participate at the National Science Congress, which will be held at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, from January 28 to 31, 2023.

The participants will also get an opportunity to interact with the faculty of the IIT-Mandi and will visit the robotics lab, tinkering lab and other technological innovations at the institute.

Kaul Singh Thakur encouraged the participants to take interest in science and technology to contribute towards the development of India by adopting new ideas.

He also urged the authorities of the IIT-Mandi to work on an early warning system for cloud bursts in the state. Several incidents of cloudburst have happened in the state due to climate change in the recent years. He also urged them to initiate a research project on snow harvesting in Himachal.

"Due to global warming, glaciers, which are the source of water for rivers and other water bodies, are melting rapidly in the Himalayan region. We need to find ways like snow harvesting to make the best use of water to mitigate drought-like situation in the near future," he added.

Thakur was accompanied by the Congress MLA from Dharampur, Chander Shekhar, as a guest of honour, Joint Member Secretary of HIMCOSTE Sat Pal Dhiman and other dignitaries.