State-level shooting championship ends

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 19

The two-day state-level shooting championship, conducted by the 6th India Reserve Battalion (IRB) Dhaula Kuan in Paonta Sahib, concluded at the firing range near Nahan today.

As many as 126 police personnel participated in the competition in various pistol, revolver and rifle events like 15-yard squatting, 25-yard battle crouch, 100-yard standing position, 200-yard kneeling position, 300-yard prone position and 300-yard snap position.

The top-three position holders wil participate at the national-level competition to be held in Tamil Nadu in January. They will attend a training camp on January 5 at the shooting range.

Fifth IRB Commandant Shubra Tiwari Heera gave away the prizes. Deputy Commandant Bir Bahadur, DSP Vikram Singh, general secretary of the Shooting Association Vibhuti and head constable Yudveer Singh (retd) were also present.