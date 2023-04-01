Himachal logs 184 Covid cases

Shimla, March 31
Himachal Pradesh logged 184 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
The state has 16 Covid testing facilities running and thre are a total of 873 active Covid cases.
As many as 108 Covid patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. However, no fresh Covid death has been reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll remained at 4,196.
