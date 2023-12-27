‘State needs five more astroturfs’

Hamirpur, December 26
Arjuna award winner and secretary of the Hockey Himachal Romesh Pathania, while addressing the annual general meeting of the organisation today, said Himachal needs at least five more astroturf fields to improve the quality of hockey. He said Himachal has the best high altitude fields at Narkanda and Una but these were not sufficient. He added the state had produced many hockey players, but in the absence of specialised training they could not continue for longer period.
MLA Sukh Ram Chaudary said they were planning to organise various tournaments at district, state and national levels. He said these tournaments would not only encourage the youth towards the game, but the quality of training would also improve.
Members of the Hockey Himachal organisation, Sushma Kumari, Supriya Thakur, Satinder Trehan, Anil Kumar, YS Chauhan, Ajit, Jagdeep and Anil Khantwal, among others, were also present on the occasion.
