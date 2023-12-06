State-of-the-art ice-skating rink to come up at Narkanda

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, December 5

To provide impetus to adventure sports and promote tourism, the government is planning to build a state-of the-art ice-skating rink at Narkanda in Shimla district. The land for constructing the rink at one of the main tourist spots in the state has been transferred and work is likely to start soon.

To be carried out in phased manner The project to introduce ice-skating rink at Narkanda is at nascent stage and will be carried out in phased manner. We have funds of Rs 27 lakh and after completing the work of cutting, filling and leveling of hill slopes and preparing the ground, funds would be sought from the government for the next phase. Executive Officer, Urban development department

A senior functionary privy to the development said the Urban Development Department had assigned the work to a Mohali-based private consultancy firm. The firm would also ready a detailed estimated project cost and 3-D model (visual of the complete rink) of the rink.

Sources said a fund of Rs 27 lakh was with the Nagar Panchayat, which was sanctioned around 12 years ago for construction of the rink, but due to prolonged delay in transfer of forest department land and other bureaucratic hurdles, the project could not see light of the day for a long time. But, now that the land has been transferred and concrete steps been taken by the administration, the day is not far when a full-fledged ice-skating rink would add to the charm of tourist hub Narkanda.

Varun Sharma, Executive Officer, Urban Development Department, said: “The project to introduce ice-skating rink at Narkanda is at nascent stage and will be carried out in phased manner. We have funds of Rs 27 lakh and after completing the work of cutting, filling and leveling of hill slopes and preparing the ground, funds would be sought from the government for the next phase.”

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi had visited and inspected the site where ice-skating rink would be constructed recently. The DC said: “The land has been transferred for the construction of the ice-skating rink and this location is perfectly suitable for it. Apart from attracting tourists, it would also provide employment opportunities for youth.”

Surender Mohan, SDM, Kumarsain said: “The rink with 60X30 metres measurements will be constructed as per standard international norms. Apart from the rink, changing rooms, parking space and proper seating arrangement for spectators will also be constructed. Once built, it will not only add impetus to the adventure sports in the state but also attract more tourists to Narkanda.”

#Shimla